A potentially dangerous ice storm has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter storm warning weather advisory for metro Baton Rouge.

From midnight to 6 p.m. Monday, southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi are under a Winter Storm Warning. The National Weather Service forecast issued a hard freeze for Monday. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect for Monday night into Tuesday morning, along with Dangerous Wind Chills.

According to the NWS forecast, near or more than one quarter of an inch of ice (freezing rain/sleet) is likely to occur along and northwest of a line from Krotz Springs to McComb, Mississippi. A glazing of idea is possibly as far southeast as a line from Morgan City to Covington and to Poplarville, Miss.

Substantial moisture, paired with a frigid air mass, will spark freezing rain and sleet overnight Sunday into Monday. That wintry precipitation isn't expected to end until the late afternoon and into the evening depending on location.

Because the air is a bit warmer aloft, the precipitation falling from the sky won't be snow; instead, it will be either freezing rain, which occurs when rain freezes on contact with the ground, or sleet.

Low temperatures Monday night will be around 17 degrees and refreeze any water on the ground. It's possible temperatures will remain near freezing on Tuesday, according to the NWS, and not allow the ice to melt much until Wednesday.

Accumulating ice can cripple driving conditions and cause tree limbs to snap and electricity to be lost.

This is a developing story. More details to come.