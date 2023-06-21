A string of thunderstorms that strafed the Baton Rouge area Tuesday evening brought wind, rain, frequent lightning — and some serious hail.
People around the region posted photos on social media holding hailstones the size of golf balls or even baseballs. On Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed: It was probably the biggest hail ever recorded in our area.
#Hail #Wbrz #Brusly pic.twitter.com/3wFD9QEALc— Gary Sanders (@GarySan33628281) June 20, 2023
Meteorologist Phil Grigsby said in a public online weather service chat that a 3.75-inch hailstone reported in the Riverbend area is the largest ever measured in the LIX County Warning Area, which covers much of southeast Louisiana, including both Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
For comparison, Major League Baseball rules say a baseball should be about 2.9 inches in diameter.
