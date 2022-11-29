The Baton Rouge area could see potentially severe weather from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.
Strong thunderstorms across the region have the potential to cause flooding issues, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes, the National Weather Service New Orleans said early Tuesday.
Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour are possible, with locally higher amounts. The area north of the Interstate-10-Interstate-12 split faces a greater risk of flooding.
Forecasters expect the greatest threat for severe weather in the Baton Rouge area to last from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday.
The potential for severe thunderstorms is in the forecast today into the overnight hours. Stay aware and have a good way of getting warnings when issued. pic.twitter.com/ylcVieb1wY— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) November 29, 2022
Severe weather across the south
More than 25 million people will be at risk as Tuesday's potent storm system moves across a region stretching from east Texas to Indiana and Georgia.
Parts of northeastern Louisiana and much of central Mississippi face the greatest risk of severe weather, with tornadoes, large hail and strong wind gusts expected.
It's rare that federal forecasters warn of major tornadoes with the potential for carving damage across long distances, but they are doing so in Tuesday's forecasts.
The NWS reminds drivers to avoid flooded roadways, never drive around barricades and use extra caution when driving at night.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.