Much of southeast Louisiana was placed under a flood advisory and reports of minor street flooding were starting to come in as a system of heavy rain rolled through the region Friday.
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory through Saturday morning stretching from the coast all the way past the Mississippi state line. It warned of intense rainfall rates that could lead to localized flash flooding.
A flash flood warning was issued for areas to the west and north of Baton Rouge, including Baker and Zachary.
Baton Rouge itself was not under a flood warning, but reports started coming in around noon of high water on roadways, such as Harding Boulevard at 72nd Avenue.