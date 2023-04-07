BR.wildinterstatetraffic.adv HS 002.JPG

Rain falls as westbound traffic slows on Interstate 10 before College Drive, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Much of southeast Louisiana was placed under a flood advisory and reports of minor street flooding were starting to come in as a system of heavy rain rolled through the region Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory through Saturday morning stretching from the coast all the way past the Mississippi state line. It warned of intense rainfall rates that could lead to localized flash flooding.

BR.floodwarning.040823

A flood advisory was issued Friday for the area in green.

A flash flood warning was issued for areas to the west and north of Baton Rouge, including Baker and Zachary.

Baton Rouge itself was not under a flood warning, but reports started coming in around noon of high water on roadways, such as Harding Boulevard at 72nd Avenue. 

Email Matthew Albright at MAlbright@theadvocate.com