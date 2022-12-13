As severe weather moves into southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes.
The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm.
Check school websites for more information.
East Baton Rouge
- East Baton Rouge Parish schools are closing Wednesday.
- Central public schools are closing Wednesday.
- Helix Mentorship Academy is closing Wednesday though students with mid-term exams will still need to take them virtually.
- Zachary schools are closing Wednesday.
West Baton Rouge
- West Baton Rouge Parish schools are closing Wednesday.
West Feliciana Parish
- West Feliciana Parish schools are closing Wednesday.
