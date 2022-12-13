File school bus

As severe weather moves into southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes.

The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm.

East Baton Rouge

  • East Baton Rouge Parish schools are closing Wednesday.
  • Central public schools are closing Wednesday.
  • Helix Mentorship Academy is closing Wednesday though students with mid-term exams will still need to take them virtually.
  • Zachary schools are closing Wednesday. 

West Baton Rouge

  • West Baton Rouge Parish schools are closing Wednesday.

West Feliciana Parish

  • West Feliciana Parish schools are closing Wednesday.

