Much of the Baton Rouge area and communities to the east were placed under a flash flood warning Friday, the National Weather Service said.

The warning, which lasts from 10:16 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., covers an area from the Mississippi River, across Baton Rouge to past Ponchatoula. More than 660,000 people live in the area, the weather service said. 

BR.floodwarning.123022

The area marked in red was placed under a flash flood warning from 10:16 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said Friday. 

Between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen, and another inch or two could continue to fall.

Small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses and other low-lying areas could flood. 

Email Matthew Albright at MAlbright@theadvocate.com

View comments