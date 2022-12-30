Much of the Baton Rouge area and communities to the east were placed under a flash flood warning Friday, the National Weather Service said.
The warning, which lasts from 10:16 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., covers an area from the Mississippi River, across Baton Rouge to past Ponchatoula. More than 660,000 people live in the area, the weather service said.
Between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen, and another inch or two could continue to fall.
Small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses and other low-lying areas could flood.