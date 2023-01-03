Potentially severe weather is expected to move across the Baton Rouge area beginning Tuesday morning, forecasters said.
Scattered showers and storms are forecast to develop around Baton Rouge between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., becoming more severe into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans.
Tornadoes, hail and damaging winds are possible for all of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.
The threat is greater to areas along and north of the Interstate-10/12 corridor.
Tornado watch
The Baton Rouge area is included in a tornado watch issued by the NWS in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The watch includes parts of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Flash flooding
Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi are under a flood watch from noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts are possible.
East Baton Rouge, St. Helena, and Washington parishes are included in the watch, as well as portions of Tangipahoa, Ascension, St. Tammany and St. James.
