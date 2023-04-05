BR.traffic.adv HS 001.JPG

Drivers sit in traffic on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Perkins Road during the four o’clock hour, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The southbound lanes of Bluebonnet Boulevard between Burbank Drive and Nicholson Drive closed Wednesday morning due to a fuel spill, the St. George Fire Department said. 

Drivers were encouraged to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. 

