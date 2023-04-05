The southbound lanes of Bluebonnet Boulevard between Burbank Drive and Nicholson Drive closed Wednesday morning due to a fuel spill, the St. George Fire Department said.
Drivers were encouraged to find alternate routes.
This is a developing story.
The southbound lanes of Bluebonnet Boulevard between Burbank Drive and Nicholson Drive closed Wednesday morning due to a fuel spill, the St. George Fire Department said.
Drivers were encouraged to find alternate routes.
This is a developing story.
Email Matthew Albright at MAlbright@theadvocate.com