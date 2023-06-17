Thousands in the Baton Rouge area are without power Saturday evening as thunderstorms move through southeast Louisiana, according to Entergy.
The Entergy outage map said about 13,000 homes were without power in East Baton Rouge Parish as of 7 p.m. Saturday, with Ascension Parish experiencing about 6,000 outages as well.
Among the neighborhoods hit by the outages include the Garden District, Capital Heights and Valley Park, along with the neighborhoods between Lee Drive and Kenilworth Parkway, outage maps show.
During severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, Baton Rouge experienced hailstorms and wind gusts of up to 70 mph before the storm moved out of the area, according to the National Weather Service.