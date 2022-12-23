Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserver power.
Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
About 15 miles to the west, the City of Walker posted a notice reporting gas outages for some customers due to "all-time high gas demands" due to cold weather.
Crews are currently working to improve gas pressure, but the town asked residents to conserve gas in the meantime by lowering thermostats to 68 degrees, lowering water heaters to 120 degrees, and not using natural gas fireplaces.
At least 1,500 customers in East Baton Rouge Parish lost power Friday morning in neighborhoods along Highland Road, according to Entergy's outage map.
The company said demand for energy "may exceed available power supply." It urged customers to conserve energy use where possible, suggesting they leave thermostats at 68 or the coolest comfortable temperature and turn off all non-essential lights and appliances.
With frigid temperatures expected to last through the weekend, residents should continue to run water through their pipes and bring in plants and pets from outside, officials say.