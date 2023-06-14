The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of southeast Louisiana on Wednesday, with heat indexes expected to reach 105 F to 110 F, beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing until 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
The heat index measures the effects of high temperatures — expected to be in the mid-90s on Wednesday — combined with high humidity
The area under the heat advisory for much of the day covers more than 30 parishes, and includes Lafayette to the west, across Baton Rouge and Hammond to New Orleans and south to Houma.
A heat advisory has been issued for today as the "feel like" temperatures will range from 105 to 110 degrees in the advisory areas. pic.twitter.com/QcOAE9pihN— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) June 14, 2023
Phil Grigsby, a lead forecaster with the National Weather Service in Slidell, said a heat advisory isn't unusual for the area at this time of year.
He said, however, that the three-month seasonal outlook for June, July and August shows a 50% to 60% higher probability of seeing higher than normal temperatures in southeast Louisiana.
Residents are encouraged to stay as much as they can out of the sun, in air-conditioned rooms, drink plenty of fluids and check on relatives and neighbors, the weather service said.
People spending time outdoors should take extra precautions. Anyone affected by the heat should move to a cool, shady location and 911 should be called, the weather service said.
"Stay hydrated, make sure you don't have any pets or kids in the car," Grigsby said.
"If you have to be outdoors, try to work in the early morning or late evening, take frequent breaks and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothes," he said.
Find the latest forecasts and advisories here.