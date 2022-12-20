While many people across south Louisiana long for seasonally cold Christmas weather, Michael Acaldo always prays for a holiday week that doesn't fall below 65 degrees.
Acaldo, president and CEO of St. Vincent de Paul Charities, knows that when the winter is mild, people who live on the streets are going to be better off. But when the temperature drops dangerously low — as forecasters predict it will on Thursday and Friday in the greater Baton Rouge area — it can become a critical situation for those without a home.
"Usually I’m praying it’s between 65 and 70," Acaldo said. "Other people are praying for a little bit chillier, but I don’t think anybody was praying for what’s going to happen."
The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
"We figure Thursday and Friday are going to be two very, very busy days," Acaldo said. "What our experience has been is if someone tries to make it through the night outside, they may have a change of mind Friday. It’s essential that we’re here during that time."
Getting people off the street
For several years, Acaldo has warned that the region has a dearth of affordble options for permanent housing. That problem has only increased this year, he said. People are struggling with their grocery bills, along with the rising cost of rent and utilities, he said. Evictions are not uncommon.
"It’s essential we maintain our emergency shelter bed capacity in the city," he said.
His staff members are working to fill the standard beds they have and are quickly preparing to make their overflow beds available, Acaldo said Tuesday.
The charity runs two men's shelters, which combined have 51 beds. Acaldo added that during harsh weather, they can add 37 additional beds between those shelters. Their family shelter has 46 beds and and their women and children shelter has 36.
In the coming days, Acaldo said they will open their overflow shelter, which has an additional 36 beds. Currently, because the winter is usually temperate, St. Vincent has been using the overflow shelter beds to hold Christmas presents for kids in need for their annual giving tradition. His organization plans to distribute about 4,000 presents in the next few days, transitioning the space into useable beds.
"We will try to stretch if we have to," he said. "Our goal is to get people off the street."
If families have a homeless relative in the area, he added that this week might be a good time to consider opening their doors to them for safety.
Ideally, Acaldo said his team wants to admit people to the shelter as early as possible, especially Thursday when the temperature is expected to drop dramatically. St. Vincent is working with other community partners to do outreach and get the word out Tuesday and Wednesday to homeless encampents across the city.
"This weather is not something to fool around with," Acaldo said. "Once it gets cold, if it’s wet, it’s going to be a little bit difficult doing what’s necessary to help everyone out."
Nearby, the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless One Stop Services Center is distributing kits with cold weather clothing and toiletries over the next few days. On Thursday they will be handing them out between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Weston Schild, the executive director of the One Stop, said their day shelter is open through Thursday. His team is working to coordinate with St. Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army to get people sheltered overnight.
The week has already been extremely busy, he added, with "lots of people coming in through the open doors just for warmth."
How to help
Acaldo said as the shelters brace for the cold weather, people can donate blankets — not just for those who require emergency housing, but also for those who opt to stay on the streets and will need extra protection against the elements. Knit scarves, hats and gloves are also needed, along with rain gear, including ponchos and umbrellas.
At the One Stop, Schild said donations are welcome until Thursday. Those could include cold weather clothing, such as jackets or coats, as well as hand warmers. The organization sees more adult men, so people hoping to donate should consider that size range.
Where to go for help
- St. Vincent de Paul: Call 225-383-7837
- Salvation Army: Call 225-355-4483
- Missionaries of Charity at St. Agnes: For women in need of housing, call 225-383-8367
- Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless One Stop Services Center: Call 225-388-5800
- It Takes a Village BR: A hot meal and blankets will be provided Saturday, Dec. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 136 St. Vincent De Paul Drive