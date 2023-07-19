College Drive between Perkins and I-10 is a notorious traffic nightmare, and Baton Rouge city leaders recently unveiled plans for how to improve it.
Here's an explanation of what changes are in the works and how they might help improve traffic.
The service road : Concord Avenue will be expanded to include pre-existing paths in the parking lots of Hobby Lobby and Walmart, creating a new service road with a stop light. Direct entrance from College to parking lots will be limited.
The idea is that people going to the various businesses along College Drive will be able to turn off onto that road instead of stopping in the middle of the road to turn.
Changes to College Drive itself: A new, third lane will be added in the northbound side of College, giving more time. Grass medians will also be installed.
Traffic signals and sidewalks will also get upgrades.