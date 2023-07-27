Two major accidents shut down swaths of interstate in the Baton Rouge area Thursday morning, hospitalizing a dozen people, causing flaming wreckage from a burning Amazon 18-wheeler to spill off an overpass near downtown and closing a high-traffic highway for most of the day.
Around 9:30 a.m., the Department of Transportation reported that Interstate 110 northbound was closed near the Convention Street exit due to a vehicle fire. An Amazon 18-wheeler full of packages caught fire, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
The driver was able to escape safely, but the truck was soon engulfed in flames. Photos the fire department posted on Facebook showed the truck melting under the huge blaze, and flaming material falling off the side of the interstate onto the ground below.
"The vehicle was not transporting any hazardous materials, and there does not appear to be a threat to the community at this time," the department said in a statement.
Hazmat crews monitored the air quality as a precaution.
While no one was reported injured, the intensity of the fire led to concerns about the stability of the overpass where the truck burned. Around 12:45 p.m., the Department of Transportation issued a statement saying the two right lanes of I-110 northbound would be closed "indefinitely," and there was "no timeframe for when the lanes will reopen."
"Bridge inspectors will be conducting an in-depth inspection on all aspects of the elevated highway," the statement said.
State and city officials urged drivers to avoid the area and use the 511la app, 511la.org or GPS phone apps to plan alternative routes.
The closure caused enormous traffic delays. The transportation department said traffic on Interstate 10 eastbound backed up all the way over the Mississippi River Bridge and back to the Lobdell exit.
Even as firefighters worked to extinguish the blazing truck, another major crash happened across town.
Around 10 a.m., the transportation department said Interstate 12 was closed in both directions near South Satsuma Road because of an accident.
Chris Wadsworth, a public relations officer with the Livingston Police Department, said 10 people were taken to the hospital by ground and two more were airlifted from the accident. All patients had non-life-threatening injuries and were stable early Thursday afternoon, Wadsworth said.
All lanes of I-12 were re-opened roughly an hour later, but traffic had backed up for about five miles, the transportation department said.
Staff writers Jaqueline DeRobertis and Lara Nicholson contributed to this story.