After an hours-long closure caused by an accident in St. Martin Parish, Interstate 10 westbound reopened near La. 415 Thursday afternoon amid a sweltering heat wave.
The interstate closed at Lobdell Highway shortly before noon Thursday, leaving drivers to detour onto La. 415 North to U.S. 190 West, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. Louisiana State Police said the closure was a traffic diversion caused by a crash on I-10 West near La. 3177 in Butte La Rose.
Congestion from the closure reached the Interstate 10/12 split by about 1:30 p.m., DOTD reported. The interstate reopened at about 3 p.m., according to state police.
Residents stuck in traffic for hours along I-10 reported rolling down windows to conserve fuel, draping damp washcloths to cool down or running out of gas entirely — a potentially dire situation as nearly all of Louisiana reported heat indexes of over 100 degrees Thursday, the National Weather Service reported.
Baton Rouge saw a heat index of 116 degrees Thursday afternoon, according to NWS. An excessive heat warning remains in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday for all of Southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi.
During excessive heat, NWS recommends staying in air conditioning or shade, wearing light clothing, staying hydrated and monitoring for signs of heat exhaustion or stroke. Residents also are encouraged to check on elderly and other vulnerable people they know, and not to leave any people or pets in cars.
State police encourage motorists to proceed through the area with caution.