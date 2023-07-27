Northbound lanes of Interstate 110 were closed near Convention Street due to a vehicle fire, the state Department of Transportation said.
The vehicle that caused the fire was "an Amazon truck full of packages," the Baton Rouge Fire Department said. The driver was safe, the department said.
Photos the department posted on Facebook showed the truck melting under a huge blaze, with some flaming material falling off the side of the interstate on the ground below.
"The vehicle was not transporting any hazardous materials, and there does not appear to be a threat to the community at this time," the department said.
Hazmat crews were monitoring air quality as a precaution.
Multiple fire trucks, ambulances and other emergency response vehicles were on the road.
A spokesperson for East Baton Rouge city-parish government said officials are still in emergency response mode, and more information would be provided later.
This is a developing story.