Interstate 110 northbound fully reopened Thursday afternoon after an Amazon truck was engulfed in flames near downtown, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.
An Amazon truck full of packages caught ablaze on I-110 North near Exit 1B to Convention Street at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the truck's driver had been riding down the road when a mechanical malfunction caused the engine to catch on fire.
The driver is safe, BRFD said.
After the fire was extinguished, the two rightmost lanes of traffic remained shut down as Department of Transportation crews inspected the roadway to make sure it wasn't compromised.
The truck was totally lost in the fire, along with all the Amazon packages inside, according to BRFD.