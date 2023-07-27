Twelve people were taken to the hospital after an accident near South Satsuma Road, officials with the Livingston Police Department said.
I-12 was closed in both directions Thursday morning because of the accident, the Department of Transportation said.
Chris Wadsworth, a public relations officer with the Livingston Police Department, said 10 people were taken to the hospital by ground and two were transported by air from the accident. All patients had non-life-threatening injuries and were stable early Thursday afternoon.
The closure happened shortly after 10 a.m. When all lanes were opened roughly an hour earlier, traffic had backed up for about five miles, the department said.
Around the same time, I-110 Northbound closed in the downtown area because of a vehicle fire.