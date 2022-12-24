Baton Rouge firefighters say a family using an oven to supplement the heater in a house in the Homewood subdivision accidentally set the kitchen on fire.
The fire was reported on Christmas Eve morning when temperatures were in the upper 20s.
According to a statement from the Baton Rouge Fire Department, four people were present when the fire broke out.
"Occupants stated the oven was being used to provide additional heat in the home and ignited some items that were in the vicinity," the department said. While the fire was limited to the kitchen, other rooms sustained heat and smoke damage.
Baton Rouge is in the middle of a cold snap that is expected to last into the beginning of the next week.
Damage was estimated at about $50,000, about one-third the home's value.