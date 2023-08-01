Over 23,000 Entergy customers were without power in Baton Rouge at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
High winds, lightning and debris from trees impacted several Entergy structures, including four transmission structures on South Choctaw Drive, according to David Freese, Entergy's senior communications specialist.
Around 7,700 Entergy customers are still without power.
East Baton Rouge Parish customers should have their power restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday. Customers in Ascension Parish will have their power restored by noon.