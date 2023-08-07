Baton Rouge has broken its record for most consecutive days at or above 100 degree temperatures.
The record was broken on Sunday, when Baton Rouge reached its ninth day in a row of extreme heat, the National Weather Service said. The previous record in Baton Rouge was eight consecutive days, recorded in 1921.
Baton Rouge's new record is only expected to keep climbing, as temperature forecasts remain at or above 100 degrees throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures at 101 degrees or higher are predicted to last until Friday, which would put Baton Rouge at 14 days in a row of 100-degree temperatures.
Baton Rouge has reached over 100 degrees for 11 days total so far this year.
July was the warmest month on record for Baton Rouge, according to the National Weather Service.