Heavy rain, lightning and thunderstorms led to the National Weather Service has issuing a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the southern half of East Baton Rouge Parish Monday afternoon.
The Entergy outage map said over 17,000 customers were without power in East Baton Rouge Parish as of 5 p.m. Monday.
Neighborhoods hit by the outages include Sherwood Forest and parts of Inniswold.
Fire department officials reported "numerous trees down on homes," two vehicles struck by lightning, a tree that caught fire after it landed on electric wires and other havoc.
A person was badly injured when a structure collapsed off South Choctaw Drive, WBRZ reported.