Baton Rouge is in the middle of its hottest month in history — and forecasters say to brace for six straight days of temperatures over 100 degrees, starting Sunday.
A string of six days above 100 degrees would be tied for the third-longest streak in recorded history, according to the National Weather Service. The record was an eight-day stretch from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26 in 1921.
National Weather Service meteorologist Christopher Bannan said the high temperatures are due to low rainfall and a dominant high pressure ridge over the southwestern and south central United States pushing into the area.
"With the ridge of high pressure basically sitting over us, sitting right to our west, it’s keeping most of the rain outside of the area," he said. "Without the increase in cloud cover and without the rain to help kind of cool things off it’s allowing us to really heat up during the day.”
While the normal average temperature for July in Baton Rouge is 82.6 degrees, this month has seen an average daily temperature of 87.6 degrees — largely due to particularly hot mornings.
The average morning low temperatures this month are significantly higher, at 77.9 degrees, than the previous record for average morning low temperature of 76.7 degrees set in August 2010.
"Even though it’s not that far above normal as far as the average high is, it’s the fact that our morning lows have been so warm that’s allowing the high temperature to kind of jump up,” Bannan said.
While July has been a historically sweltering month, the trend of exceptionally hot weather began earlier this summer.
The Baton Rouge airport recorded its highest ever average June temperature at 84 degrees this summer, and June 30 marked the first time Baton Rouge surpassed a high of 100 degrees since August 2015.
The National Weather Service predicts that the heat will reach a significant risk level next week — potentially reaching "extreme," the highest heat risk level category.
It may be easier to suffer from heat strokes or heat exhaustion under an extreme heat risk.
Staying safe in the heat
NWS officials advise people to stay hydrated and wear loose-fitting clothing as temperatures continue to rise.
If people are outside during dangerously high temperatures, they can suffer from heat illness. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:
- Dizziness
- Thirst
- Heavy sweating
- Nausea
- Weakness
To treat heat exhaustion, you should move to a cooler area, loosen any tight clothing and sip water. If symptoms don't improve, then those experiencing heat exhaustion should seek medical attention.
If heat exhaustion isn't treated, it can lead to heat stroke. Those suffering can experience:
- Dizziness
- Confusion
- Falling unconscious
If you're with someone who is experiencing heat stroke, you should call 911. If someone with heat stroke doesn't get treated quickly, they can be permanently disabled or even die from the heat.
Certain groups are more likely to suffer from heat illness than others. The elderly, people with chronic illness or who are pregnant, and children are the most vulnerable. Children and pets should not be left in the car unattended during especially hot days.
Those who have to go outside for work or exercise are advised to limit strenuous activities, take breaks in the shade and stay hydrated.