Thousands in the Baton Rouge area are without power Saturday morning as thunderstorms move through Southeast Louisiana, according to Entergy.
The Entergy outage map said about 16,000 homes were without power Wednesday morning in East Baton Rouge Parish, with neighboring parishes Ascension and Livingston experiencing outages in the thousands as well. Crews are working to restore power where conditions are safe to do so.
A Facebook post from Entergy Louisiana indicated the outages were the result of thunderstorms moving across Southeast Louisiana Saturday morning.
8:49a - The line of strong to severe thunderstorms continues to move eastward across the area. If a warning is issued for your area, take shelter in an interior room away from windows. This line of storms has a history of producing wind damage and gusts over 60 mph. pic.twitter.com/p3WA7JMHX0— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) May 6, 2023