Weather conditions deteriorated in southeastern Louisiana late Wednesday morning and the Storm Prediction Center warned that the state was under an even greater risk of tornadoes than had previously been expected.
Forecasters labeled Wednesday's threat as a "moderate risk," meaning there was at least a 15 percent risk of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point in the eastern Florida Parishes, the New Orleans metro area and adjoining areas. The area had been under an "enhanced risk."
"Tornadoes (some strong) and damaging thunderstorm gusts are expected today and tonight across southern parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, and portions of the Florida Panhandle," a late-morning advisory said.
The National Weather Service said strong southerly winds had made the air especially moist and potentially unstable. By afternoon, it said, breaks in the clouds would warm things up to a point where there'd be enough energy to produce rotating storms that can produce tornades, high winds and hail.
"Discrete supercell development will commence this afternoon" in southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Some tornadoes could form and remain on the ground for a long time, forecasters said.
The moderate risk area is roughly east of a line from LaPlace to McComb, Mississippi, including eastern portions of Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Other parts of the Baton Rouge metro area are in a moderate risk area, with a 10 percent chance of storms.
All of southeastern Louisiana also had a 10 percent chance of a significant tornado, with winds at 111 mph or higher.
Ahead of the storm, many municipal governments closed for the day, and LSU, Southern and several school districts also called off classes.