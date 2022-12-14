A volatile storm system prompted tornado warnings for communities south and east of Baton Rouge during the lunch hour, and bad weather extended back into Acadiana and into Mississippi.
Possible tornadoes were reported near Donaldsonville, Greensburg, Covington, Kentwood, Bogalusa and northeast of Hammond. There were no immediate confirmed reports of tornadoes touching down, though forecasters warned people to take cover.
A tornado was reported earlier at New Iberia, damaging a hospital, and additional tornado warnings were posted in southern Mississippi.
Warm winds from the south made the atmosphere moist, and breaks in the clouds allowed things to warm up and set off the storms. Bad weather is expected through southern Louisiana for the rest of the day.
A flash flood warning was also issued because of heavy rains.