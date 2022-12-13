Weather forecasters issued a tornado watch for portions of northern and western Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon as a strong cold front advanced toward the state from Texas.
The immediate threat was northwest of a line from DeRidder to Alexandria to Monroe, plus adjacent sections of Arkansas and Texas. Portions of southern Louisiana, including Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans, were told to expect rough weather overnight into Wednesday. A handful of school districts, including East Baton Rouge, Central and Zachary, told students to stay home Wednesday.
Conditions had been ripe enough that the Storm Prediction Center considered labeling the tornado watch as a "particularly dangerous situation," but posted a general watch for several tornadoes and said a couple intense tornadoes were likely. There's also a risk for wind gusts up to 75 mph and large hail.
The greatest threat to southern Louisiana wasn't expected to develop until late Tuesday or early Wednesday. The Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas were predicted to have an "enhanced" risk of severe weather.
There was a 10 percent chance of a strong tornado within 25 miles of any given point in the area. The risk of hail and high winds was at 15 percent. For the New Orleans area, the tornado threat was at 5 percent, leaving the city with a "slight" risk of severe weather.
According to the Storm Prediction Center, "the potential for a few strong tornadoes remains evident this afternoon and evening from portions of east Texas into Louisiana. ... Any supercell that can be sustained in this strongly sheared environment will be capable of producing a tornado.
"The main uncertainty continues to be whether sufficient instability will exist with eastward extent across northern/central Louisiana this evening to support a substantial tornado threat," forecasters said. "... Deep-layer shear is clearly strong enough for supercells. The threat for tornadoes, some of which could be strong, will likely continue this evening into the overnight hours into Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana."
After the storms pass, nighttime lows were expected to drop back into the 40s — they have been in the 60s for several days.