You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures.
The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Baton Rouge will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, Baton Rouge is expected to be hit by the cold front close to midnight Thursday night, though forecasters say the timing could change before then. Once that happens, temperatures will rapidly descend, dropping past freezing, or 32 degrees Fahrenheit, within two to three hours.
Ahead of the cold front, there is also a 20% chance of light rain Thursday night. This is the only precipitation expected for this weekend, so no snowy Christmas this year.
Hard freeze warning
Baton Rouge will be under a hard freeze warning starting at 9 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Christmas morning. Friday's temps will be lowest in the morning at 19 degrees. Forecasters say temps may rise above freezing, but so briefly that the effects of a hard freeze will still apply.
Saturday morning's low is expected to be 15 degrees, forecasters say. That's pretty cold, but still above the record for Baton Rouge, which is 8 degrees on Friday and 10 on Saturday.
Residents should protect any people, pets, plants or property that could be exposed to the freeze. This means bringing pets and plants inside, checking in on people who are vulnerable to the cold, and ensuring the freeze doesn't get to your pipes or leak into your house.
Wind chill advisory
There will be a wind chill advisory issued from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday. Wind chill is the effect of the wind making your skin feel colder than it actually is outside, potentially leading to hypothermia.
Wind chill in Baton Rouge is expected to hit 7 degrees on Friday, potentially dipping even lower Saturday.
Residents are advised to wear multiple layers and to cover any exposed skin if they have to go outside this weekend.