A roof fire that broke out Monday morning at the Wendy's restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard was quickly contained and extinquished by firefighters, the St. George Fire Protection District said.
The fire was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. at the Wendy's at 9955 Bluebonnet.
"Firefighters immediately gained entry and began to attack the fire," the fire department said in a statement. "Within minutes of their arrival, firefighters had a solid grip on the fire, declaring the entire scene under control within 30 minutes of the initial call."
There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire was found to be accidental, the fire department reported.