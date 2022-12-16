Property tax bills recently arrived at homes across East Baton Rouge Parish and will be due in just a few weeks.
Property owners have until the end of the year to review their bills and submit a payment to the Sheriff's Office.
Taxes are based on the assessed value of the property, including the land, as calculated by the Assessor’s Office. The assessed value of a residential property is 10% of its perceived value and commercial buildings are assessed at 15%, according to the parish. Owed taxes are then calculate using the millage rates, or the rate that a property is taxed, set by local entities that receive property taxes
A mill is one one-thousandth of a dollar, and is equal to $1.00 of tax for each $1,000 of assessed property value.
The last reassessment of property values occurred in 2020 but some large government entities saw changes in their millage rate from last year to this year, so bills in some parts of the parish won't be the exact same as last year.
Here’s what else property owners need to know before paying the bill:
When is it due?
Dec. 31. All payments should be sent to the the Sheriff’s Office by this date to avoid late fees.
How are property assessments calculated?
Read how to calculate your property's assessed value here.
What’s changing?
Property values should be the same as last year, but a handful of agencies within the parish rolled their millage rates "forward," in essence raising taxes without having to go back to taxpayers for permission. This will increase the rate at which property owners are taxed by those agencies.
Residents in the cities of Baker and Baton Rouge last November approved a 10-year renewal of the property tax that brings in just over $19 million annually to the Capital Area Transit System. The millage rate approved by voters is the same in each city and is slightly higher than the rate in 2021. In Baker, the millage rate increased from 9.6 to 10.6, and in Baton Rouge, the rate increased from 10.06 to 10.6. The owner of a home in Baker or Baton Rouge's city limits with an assessed value of $10,000 will pay $106 to the bus agency.
Agencies also have the opportunity to roll their millage rates forward or backward and often do so depending on the economic situation of the region and the value of homes in taxing districts.
Both the East Baton Rouge Parish School System and the Downtown Development District rolled their taxes forward this year.
The school system's small tax break that was in place for the previous two years amid the pandemic was ended by the School Board in March. The board rolled its rate forward from 41.25 mills to 43.45, adding $22 to the tax bill of a home with an assessed value of $10,000. The roll-forward will generate an estimated $9 million. Over the past two years, the school system has forgone more than $18 million in funding.
Residents living within Baton Rouge's Downtown Development District will also see a slight increase on their bills from a roll-forward. The district's millage rate increased from 9.57 to its pre-pandemic rate of 10 mills.
No taxes within the parish ended from 2021 to 2022, according to parish Assessor Brian Wilson.
"Other than those roll ups, pretty much everything is the same," Wilson said.
What is the money going to?
There are 11 parishwide taxes that fund city-parish agencies, with a total rate of 52.733 mills. Services like mosquito abatement, law enforcement and the parish Council on Aging are funded with property taxes. The parish library system and the parish's park's and recreation system have the two highest rates among these agencies, at 10.52 mills and 14.463 mills, respectively.
Public schools are also funded through property taxes, and various school systems receive tax revenue from residents living within their taxing district. Baker, Zachary and Central each have their own school system with differing millage rates, and the East Baton Rouge School system covers Baton Rouge and the remainder of the parish.
Various fire protection districts charge differing tax rates to property owners within their taxing district. There are nine individual fire districts across the parish.
Residents in the southeast corner of the parish voted earlier this month to increase the St. George Fire Protection District's millage rate by 4 to a total of 20 mills, but that increase won't appear on tax bills until the end of 2023.
Is it possible to receive a tax break?
Residents still recovering from Hurricane Ida or another incident could be eligible for a tax break. The damage to a home does not need to occur during the same taxing year to be eligible for a reassessment, Wilson said.
"I don't expect a lot of it, but if people still have damage and they have not been able to make repairs yet ... please feel free to contact us, and we'll address it and go out and look at it as warranted," Wilson said.
Property owners can appeal the assessed value of their home though the Assessor’s Office. If the appeal is granted, this would decrease the amount each agency can tax the property.
Property owners who believe their home was overvalued by the assessor's office may also call to appeal the assessment. The appeals process normally occurs in the late summer and early fall when assessed values are open to inspection for 15 days. Wilson recommended those seeking a reassessment call as soon as possible ahead of the payment deadline.
"People can still, if they disagree with their value, they can pay under protest and file a lawsuit if they choose to do so, which very rarely happens," Wilson said.
Property owners may also file for a homestead exemption, which is a tax exemption on the first $75,000 in value on someone’s primary home. You must own and occupy the property to be eligible for the exemption.