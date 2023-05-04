The Burbank Soccer Complex and dog park will be temporarily closed through June while BREC prepares for a massive youth soccer tournament this summer.
The 24 natural turf soccer fields are undergoing maintenance and rest to prepare them for the 250-team U.S. Youth Soccer Southern Regional Championships, BREC spokesman Cheryl Michelet said. To prevent foot traffic near work site and allow for similar rest, the dog park was also closed, Michelet said.
The closure of the dog park should help limit the amount of dirt and mud that dogs bring home from the park once it reopens by allowing vegetation to grow, Michelet said.
BREC has dealt with longstanding issues with flooding and erosion at the dog park.
The Raising Cane's Dog Park at City Park will be open seven days a week in the meantime while the Burbank park is closed, Michelet said.
BREC officials previously planned to close the park's fishing pond but reversed course after Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries officials restocked the pond with fish, Michelet said.
The Baton Rouge Soccer Club and BREC are co-hosting the tournament, which begins June 23 and runs until June 29. Baton Rouge previously hosted the tournament in 2010, 2014 and 2019.