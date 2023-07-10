On Thursday, the Livingston Parish Council is set to meet for the first time since one of its members publicly accused another of sexually harassing his stepdaughter — and the two are already gearing up to sanction each other.
Last month, Garry “Frog” Talbert shouted during a regularly scheduled meeting that John Wascom, the council chairman, had "stuck [his] hand up" his stepdaughter's shirt.
Last week, Talbert placed an item on the agenda for Thursday's meeting to discuss and possibly vote on replacing Wascom as council chair, and another item to possibly censure him.
Another item calls for an executive session to discuss an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint — presumably the one against Wascom that Talbert's stepdaughter, a former parish clerk, filed months ago.
On Monday, Wascom submitted two agenda items of his own: One to vote on removing Talbert's proposals from the agenda, and another to give Wascom the authority as chairman to prohibit "any agenda items" related to Talbert's Thursday proposals from the meeting agenda for six months.
Meanwhile, the two continue to fiercely criticize each other.
"It’s kind of interesting that all these people that want all this transparency in government don’t really want transparency in government," Talbert said. "It appears Mr. Wascom doesn’t want even a briefing on [the EEOC complaint]. He wants to quash everything about the incident, just like he has from the beginning."
Wascom, however, argued this issue is not about transparency and that his fellow council members "just know there’s nothing to" the allegations.
"I agree with transparency," Wascom said. "It’s one thing to be transparent, it’s another thing to keep bringing up crap that’s false and of no merit, just so you can get attention in a campaign in an election year."
Talbert is running for state representative.
Dueling accusations
According to the EEOC complaint filed by Lauren White, Talbert's stepdaughter, Wascom harassed her in the form of "unwelcome touching" in Dec. 2017. The incident allegedly occurred at a Christmas party for council members and office staff at Sullivan's Steakhouse.
White claims her work environment grew more hostile when the allegation later was formally reported. She resigned in April.
Talbert said the complaint is not simply about the alleged incident, but "about the systematic harassment of an employee and running her off after she filed a complaint with HR.”
Wascom has categorically denied the allegations, calling White a "disgruntled employee" and harshly criticizing Talbert's moral character.
Talbert said he called for the closed-door session to discuss the complaint for his colleagues to get all the information legally available to them, so they can make an informed vote. He said nothing necessarily has to happen after the executive session, but they need options.
"What I did is put an executive session on there so our attorney could tell us about the EEOC complaint," Talbert said Monday. "The other items are based on what we find out. I think there’s a lot of people who don’t have any idea what’s going on."
"If you don’t put it on the agenda, you don’t get to deal with it," he said. "If the council feels the person under investigation doesn’t need to be chairman they have that option, or if they want to strongly rebuke what he did, they have that option."
Wascom said Monday that another council member had seen Talbert's items on the agenda and told the chairman they didn't want to talk about the allegations. Unsure of his authority to remove agenda items, Wascom said he wanted to put the decision in the hands of his colleagues so they could choose whether to let Talbert “drag the council down in the mud.”
“He wants to go in there and try to scare everybody, that’s what he does,” Wascom said. “It’s ridiculous. He’s the one that needs to be censured.”
Wascom said the council should go into executive session when the parish attorney calls for it. He added that he had included the six month caveat because by then Talbert's term on the council will have ended and he will "be gone and it'll be a non-issue."
Talbert, for his part, urged the public to pay attention to how his colleagues vote on Thursday.
"We cannot continue to just hide stuff from our constituents," he said. "Are we going to vote based on our ideals and morals, or are we going to take care of our little coalition?"