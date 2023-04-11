Not so long ago, pro hockey was the hottest ticket along Interstate 10.
No, seriously.
And the seeds for the sport’s massive expansion into the South were planted in Edmonton, Alberta.
No, seriously.
In 1988, the greatest player of all time, Wayne Gretzky, was traded from the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers to the cellar-dwelling Los Angeles Kings in one of sports’ true blockbuster deals — a devastating blow to the people of Canada, but a watershed moment for the sport.
Gretzky’s presence in California, along with a new television contract between the NHL and ESPN, led to a spike in the sport’s popularity throughout the U.S. in the early 1990s.
Don’t believe it? At one point in 1994, Sports Illustrated even ran a cover story titled “Why the NHL’s hot and the NBA’s not.”
From the top level of pro hockey all the way down, franchises began to see states like California, Texas and Florida as opportunities for growth.
Nowhere was that more evident than along I-10, which was not what one might call a hockey hotbed.
From 1994-2008, the ECHL, an equivalent to Class AA in minor league baseball, had eight franchises stretching from Beaumont, Texas, all the way to Jacksonville, Florida.
The Baton Rouge Kingfish were born in 1996, coached in its first season by Pierre McGuire, who later earned fame throughout North America as a broadcaster and glass reporter, most notably with NBC.
The Kingfish lasted until 2003, having suffered a severe drop in attendance toward the end of their run. Hockey has since been dormant in the city but will bring a new team to the Raising Cane’s River Center this fall, officials announced Tuesday.
But the Kingfish weren’t the first success story for hockey in Louisiana, or on I-10. Canada's pastime, in fact, became all the rage in a place that chiefly uses ice to cool its cocktails.
Here’s a rundown of how the most unlikely Southern feeding frenzy unfolded, beginning in the mid-’90s:
• The hottest invasion on ice started in Lafayette, where the Louisiana IceGators started in 1995 and had a 10-year run at the Cajundome, drawing an average crowd of more than 9,000 in each of its first four years. (A later, lower-level version of the IceGators, in the Southern Professional Hockey League, played from 2009-16.)
• The Mobile Mysticks were born the same season as the IceGators and lasted seven seasons until 2002, when the franchise relocated to Duluth, Georgia.
• A third ECHL team — this one in Jacksonville — came aboard the same year as Mobile and Lafayette when an organization once known as the Louisville Icehawks relocated to Florida's east coast and rechristened themselves as the Jacksonville Lizard Kings. After their first season, the Lizard Kings struggled on the ice and at the gate, folding in 2000 — but a new ECHL team, the Icemen, have played in Jacksonville since 2017.
• No, we haven't forgotten about the New Orleans Brass, which came along in 1997. Playing first in the ancient Municipal Auditorium, the Brass put a winning product on the ice and earned its reputation as affordable entertainment in the city. The Brass became the first anchor tenant in what was then the New Orleans Arena in 1999 — but when the NBA’s Hornets came to town in 2002, they all but forced the Brass out of the new arena, and the franchise folded.
• The Mississippi Sea Wolves were born in 1996-97, the same season as the Kingfish, and lasted the longest of any ECHL team along I-10, playing until 2009, albeit with a two-year gap. Their home, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, was unavailable from 2005-07 because of extensive damage brought on by Katrina. (Another version of the Sea Wolves, also in the lower-level SPHL, restarted this season.)
• The Pensacola Ice Pilots came aboard in 1996 along with the Kingfish and Sea Wolves, and from the start, they had a built-in advantage: snowbirds and Navy retirees who were born elsewhere and had grown up with the game. The team played in downtown Pensacola from 1996-2008, and a new team, the Ice Flyers, replaced them in 2009.
• The Texas Wildcatters, based in Beaumont, played from 2003-08, drawing respectable crowds in their first two seasons. But a historically bad product in the ice in 2004-05 led to a steep decline in attendance, and Hurricane Rita canceled the following season. The franchise eventually moved to Ontario, California.
• The Tallahassee Tiger Sharks were the first team of the I-10 era, beginning in 1994 in the ECHL and lasting through 2001. Tallahassee was a stop for several future NHL coaches and players — and for a goaltender named Manon Rheaume, who had been the first woman to wear an NHL uniform, playing exhibition games for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 1992 and ’93. (She spent five years with men’s minor league teams and also played for the Canada women’s national team, winning silver at the 1998 Olympics.)
The Tiger Sharks folded in 2001, and all efforts to revive hockey in Tallahassee have failed.
But a new team could emerge one day, as has happened elsewhere in the South.
We've got the evidence to prove it.