Leading homebuilding company D.R. Horton has come under fire recently in south Louisiana, with several families filing lawsuits claiming mold, humidity and HVAC issues.
D.R. Horton has received over 1,000 complaints about mold, water leaks, structural defects and high humidity in its Louisiana homes since 2007, according to court documents. The company has said it takes the complaints seriously, but has defended the quality of its construction.
The Texas-based construction company has built neighborhoods throughout south Louisiana. Most of its neighborhoods are clustered in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles and on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain, according to the company's website.
See where D.R. Horton neighborhoods are located using the interactive map below: