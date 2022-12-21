While a blast of arctic air is set to blanket Louisiana with bitterly cold temperatures in the coming days, the electric grid operator and utilities say they are not expecting the type of rolling blackouts and mass outages experienced during the 2021 winter storm.
Working in the grid’s favor is a lack of ice, snow or other precipitation that could cause major issues for utilities.
Instead, the biggest challenge will be skyrocketing demand as customers turn the heat on to combat temperatures that will reach the teens for much of Friday to Sunday. Louisiana customers rely largely on electricity instead of gas to heat their homes, meaning the grid will need to deliver more power to customers than usual.
The grid operator for much of Louisiana, the Mid-Continent Independent System Operator, or MISO, sent out a cold weather alert to utilities this week, warning them to stay aware of “tight supply conditions” for Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and southeast Texas.
Brandon Morris, a MISO spokesperson, said the grid operator and its utilities are monitoring weather conditions, but “at this time, we do not anticipate any capacity issues or the need to implement emergency procedures.”
In 2021, Winter Storm Uri brought prolonged freezing temperatures and ice storms to a large swath of the U.S. south. The storm crippled the electric grid in Texas, causing hundreds of deaths. It also strained Louisiana’s grid, causing shutdowns at power stations and forced blackouts as demand exceeded supply.
The storm also cost ratepayers hundreds of millions of dollars in added costs. That’s because utilities like Entergy were forced to buy natural gas--the feedstock on which it relies heavily to generate power--at sometimes astronomical prices. Natural gas infrastructure froze across the south, roiling the market and driving prices to eye-popping levels. An audit conducted by the Louisiana Public Service Commission this year found Entergy Louisiana customers paid $160 million in extra costs from January to February, which were tacked onto customer bills and spread out over several months.
After the storm and the resulting unprecedented forced blackouts, the Public Service Commission required utilities to file winterization reports that detail steps taken to prepare for winter storms. Entergy’s report, filed in August, said it had 22 generation outages or similar problems during the 2021 storm because of weather and six because suppliers couldn’t deliver fuel. The report said the utility added enclosures around critical equipment, insulated pipes and added heaters to generating units, among other things.
Entergy spokesperson Brandon Scardigli said Wednesday that ahead of the upcoming weather, the utility has insulated piping and other critical equipment to prevent freezing and breaks and is monitoring its facilities. He said the utility doesn’t expect fuel shortages because of frozen natural gas infrastructure.
The cold snap comes as Grand Gulf, the massive nuclear plant in Mississippi that powers Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans customers, went offline Tuesday because of a problem with one of its pumps. Generally, Entergy customers pay more when the plant is offline because the utility has to buy more expensive natural gas to replace the lost power. Scardigli said the plant is expected to be back online Thursday.
“While we do not anticipate impacts to our system, if usage reaches extreme levels, demand for electricity could potentially exceed the available generation,” he said. “In that case, we would request for customers to voluntarily reduce electricity usage. To balance the demand for power with available supply, Entergy has special agreements in place with some industrial and wholesale customers that allow for power curtailments during conditions in which such curtailments are needed to help maintain reliability.”
DEMCO, the electric co-op serving parts of the greater Baton Rouge area, warned that wind gusts could lead to some outages, and urged customers to be prepared.
New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno said in a statement the council has been in touch with MISO and Entergy to make sure preparations are happening. The City Council regulates Entergy New Orleans, and scrutinized the utility after finding more forced blackouts were implemented than necessary in 2021.
“We’ll be watching closely,” Moreno said. “The failures around Winter Storm Uri reminded us that we need to continue to stay on top of Entergy and listen closely to MISO warnings to make sure no one ends up in the cold and dark unnecessarily.”
The North American Electric Reliability Corporation, a grid watchdog, wrote in a report last month that abnormally high demand from winter weather could require “mitigations” like demand response and transfers in the south. It said load shedding--forced rolling blackouts that Louisianans experienced during the 2021 storm--is unlikely. But it warned that winter weather could lead to outages at power generators in the southern part of MISO.
Ben Schott, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in New Orleans, said the blast of cold air will bring a “very dramatic drop in temperatures” starting Thursday night. There will also be a significant amount of wind Friday, including gusts of up to 35 mph in parts of south Louisiana. Temperatures are expected to be in the 20s in New Orleans on Friday, which will threaten damage to freezing pipes, before warming up Monday.
“Friday is going to be a miserable day outside,” he said.
Texas’ grid operator said this week it also expects the grid to withstand the cold temperatures after the 2021 disaster led to changes in how it prepares for cold weather. The Texas Tribune reported energy regulators there are assuring the public that blackouts are unlikely.