A Georgia woman threw a taser and got into a fight with Assumption sheriff's deputies after a dispute with a cab driver who had just taken her from the New Orleans airport nearly 60 miles away, authorities said.
When deputies approached Xaniyah Janae Black on Cancienne Street in Labadieville, she was holding a taser and testing it, the Sheriff's Office said Friday in a statement. Black, 20, threw the taser after deputies had ordered her to drop it, and when deputies confronted her, "the incident turned physical," the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies did not say whether Black or the officers sustained any injuries in the Thursday morning altercation.
The cabbie had called the Sheriff's Office about a woman who allegedly had refused to pay her cab fare after being brought to Labadieville from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. The airport in Kenner is nearly 58 miles and more than an hour drive away from the southern Assumption community.
Black, of 6660 St. Jude Drive, Fairburn, Georgia, was booked on two counts of resisting arrest and single counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and disturbing the peace, deputies said.
Black remained in Assumption Parish Detention Center on Friday awaiting the setting of bail, deputies said.