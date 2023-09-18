Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge is planning to open the state's first inpatient mental health unit for pregnant and postpartum women to fill the void of specialized care for mental health and mood disorders connected to pregnancy.
The hospital announced the news Monday and hopes to open the unit next fall. Plans call for it to have 10 beds and be designed to allow mothers to spend time with their newborns while receiving mental health treatment.
"Mental health challenges are a leading cause of maternal morbidity and mortality in our country," Cheri Barker Johnson, the hospital's chief nursing officer and senior vice president of patient care, said in a news release. "A perinatal mental health unit at Woman’s Hospital will be designed to address these issues as we strive to move the needle on maternal health and mortality rates."
Louisiana has among the nation's highest rates of maternal mortality — the state loses 39 mothers for every 100,000 live births, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's the fifth-highest rate of maternal death in the nation. And many of those deaths happen postpartum, rather than in the window of time that a mother is giving birth.
The state's most recent review of deaths connected to pregnancy found that mental health disorders directly impacted 14% of pregnancy-related deaths. Understanding appropriate treatment for of mental health disorders is crucial in both obstetric and emergency departments, the review said.
Substance abuse disorders — which often coexist or are triggered by mental health disorders — also play a major role in the state's losses of mothers. Overdose is the top cause of death among pregnant women in Louisiana, according to the state's review.
The state also loses infants at rates that are among the highest in the developed world.
But a quarter of parishes in Louisiana have no obstetricians at all, let alone providers who can focus on the mental health of women during pregnancy or after birth.
Woman's Hospital cited data that shows one in five women are affected by maternal mental health conditions, including anxiety, perinatal and postpartum depression and birth-related post-traumatic stress disorder. But three-fourths of those problems go untreated.
“As the largest provider of maternity care for women in Louisiana, it’s our responsibility to address all aspects of perinatal health," said Woman's President and CEO Rene Ragas in a news release. "By meeting the needs of women experiencing pregnancy or postpartum-related mental health conditions, Woman’s Hospital advances our mission of improving the health of women and infants."
