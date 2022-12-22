A contract food service worker at the Assumption Parish jail was given "financial inducements" to smuggle cellphones, drugs and other contraband into the Napoleonville area facility, authorities said.
Brittany McBride Dandridge, 34, of Donaldsonville, was arrested Wednesday on four counts of taking contraband into a penal facility, Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a statement Thursday.
Sheriff's investigators found Dandridge received $1,750 through a cellphone app to sneak cigarette rolling papers, synthetic marijuana and cellphones into the jail, a sheriff's spokesman said.
Before her arrest, sheriff's correctional officers had been intercepting cellphones and other contraband over the prior two months, deputies added.
The warden of the Assumption Parish Detention Center had opened a probe and got search warrants that led investigators to Dandridge as a suspect in the contraband scheme, deputies said.
The sheriff's spokesman, Lonny Cavalier, said that Dandridge, at the time of her arrest, had been working for contract food service provider Tiger Correctional Services and was not a commissioned deputy.
The company is currently in the process of terminating Dandridge, Cavalier said.
He said sheriff's deputies are still investigating who was paying Dandridge but they suspect it was jail inmates.
In late March, an employee of the neighboring Ascension Parish sheriff's contract food service company, Correctional Food Services, was arrested on allegations she was smuggling in contraband to that parish's jail near Donaldsonville.
The worker admitted to bringing in narcotics and was given probation in a plea agreement this fall.
Dandridge, of 114 Oakridge Ave., remained in the parish jail Thursday, awaiting the setting of bail.