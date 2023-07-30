Authorities late Saturday night arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old on Friday, according to the Zachary Police Department.
William Cage was booked on a count of second-degree murder in the death of Makayla Moore.
Moore was shot 8 p.m. Friday at the corner of New Weis Road and Lee Street. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officers.
Two additional suspects remain at large.
"Efforts to locate the two additional suspects are underway," Zachary Police Chief Darryl Lawrence Sr., Zachary Chief of Police, in a press release. "We appreciate the assistance of the Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office."