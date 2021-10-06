Emails from readers of my column run the gamut from harsh criticisms to kind compliments, and sometimes, they pose fascinating questions.
A non-New Orleanian asked: “Why is there no real name opponent among the 13 people running against Mayor Cantrell? No sitting or former state reps or senators in the race. No sitting or former council members in the race. No sitting or former citywide elected officials in the race. Nobody seems to know.
"In Baton Rouge, a former and a sitting state rep and two sitting/former council members ran against Mayor Broome in her reelection campaign and pushed her to a runoff with a former state rep. Broome garnered 57% of the vote in the win.”
It left the reader with two possible conclusions: “1. Maybe the vast majority of people in New Orleans approve of the job Mayor Cantrell is doing, and the political class knows it, so nobody of any significant notoriety chose to run, or 2. Political apathy has consumed New Orleans. It will be interesting to see if the cattle call of unknowns can garner 50%+ of the vote to force a runoff.”
Municipal elections in New Orleans are Nov. 13. Early voting begins Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, excluding Sunday. There’s been very little media coverage of the many candidates running for municipal offices. Hopefully, that will change in the next 30 days.
Elections throughout Louisiana were postponed because of Hurricane Ida. But Mother Nature may have given us a blessing in disguise: an extra month to learn about and possibly meet some candidates.
You also got to see how prepared or unprepared incumbents were for a severe hurricane: impossible to forget that performance before you vote.
Get prepared in case you meet any candidates for mayor or city council. Ask a few pointed questions to help pick your ticket.
Safety. In a Metropolitan Crime Coalition poll a few months ago, people in New Orleans were asked, “Generally speaking, how safe do you think the City of New Orleans is — very safe, fairly safe, not that safe, or not safe at all?”
Only 2% said “very safe.” Another 33% answered “fairly safe,” for a total safe of 35%. Respondents answering “not that safe” were 38%; those “not safe at all” 26%, for a total “not safe” of 64%. Only 1% said, “don’t know.”
The most significant shift since a similar 2020 survey was the dramatic drop in perception that New Orleans is safe. In the 2020 poll, 57% of residents said the city was safe. In the 2021 survey, only 35% said the same. That’s a 22-point drop in one year.
So, ask a few questions of candidates about their intentions for NOPD. Especially since, according to the FBI, the U.S. murder rate increased nearly 30% in 2020, making that the largest percentage increase in modern American history.
Would candidates plan to fund more police officers, fewer, or about the same?
Power. Ida left New Orleans with a citywide blackout, and some were without electricity for weeks. As a result, this City Council voted for a series of proposals, broad in scope but none promising a quick resolution. The anti-business council provoked the city’s only Fortune 500 company, because who needs a $20 billion business stimulating the local economy?
That means the next City Council may consider the municipalization of New Orleans’ power system like twenty other Louisiana cities. If you like the Sewerage & Water Board, you’ll love a city-run power company.
A couple of questions for candidates about their positions on the city owning the power company, or allowing Entergy Louisiana to merge with its New Orleans subsidiary, regulated by the Public Service Commission instead of the council, or allowing the sale of Entergy New Orleans to another entity.
The possibilities for your utility bills are as varied as the people you elect to regulate it.
Sanitation. Don't forget about that. A question or two about garbage collection would undoubtedly be appropriate while the smell is in the air. And streets, too, unless you are one of the few who live on a recently rebuilt road.
Remember, you get to vote for three of the seven city council members: one per district and two at-large plus the mayor.
Four crucial votes you get to cast that will definitely affect your pocketbook and the city's future. Please do your homework.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.