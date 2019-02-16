Former New Orleans mayor and potential presidential candidate Mitch Landrieu found himself in friendly surroundings recently as a guest on the hard-left-leaning “Pod Save America” podcast. The Pod Save America podcast makes CNN and MSNBC seem like Fox News.

During the popular national podcast taped in front of a New Orleans audience, Dan Pfeiffer, former aide to President Barack Obama, threw softball questions at Landrieu. The crowd cheered Landrieu’s self-congratulatory take on his time as mayor — with one exception. They laughed when his brag fest boasted about his success filling potholes. Even the highly partisan New Orleans crowd wasn’t buying Landrieu’s spin on that one.

While Landrieu, a Democrat, gave himself glowing reviews as mayor, he was harshly critical of Republican President Donald Trump. Landrieu said that “any human being that has any sense of humanity should become better over time and be formed by the majesty of the office of the presidency.” Landrieu says that has not happened with Trump.

Landrieu also accused Trump of “purposely, intentionally and tactically unleashing the sense that white supremacy, white nationalism and hatred and racism is OK.”

What an awful thing for Landrieu to say about a fellow American. But not just any American, a man supported by close to 60 percent of voters during the last presidential election in Landrieu’s home state. Does Landrieu really believe such a vile thing about our president and those who support him? Or is the potential presidential candidate just playing to the far-left crowd sitting in front of him? I hope it’s the latter.

Landrieu claims Trump is currently leading the country in the wrong direction and described the president as a man who does not have a good heart when it comes to the issue of race. Landrieu claims on the night Trump was elected he couldn’t believe what he was watching. He said he would have bet $1 million Hillary Clinton was going to be elected as our next president.

Landrieu said one way to defeat Trump in the next election is to promote beating back climate change. He says New Orleans will be a very different place and look dramatically different in as little as 50 years if we don’t address climate change. He also called climate change a national defense issue because it will wipe out a bunch of military bases.

Landrieu also seemed to argue the next Democrat nominated for president should be electable. He said you can’t govern unless you win.

But there’s some wacky and unelectable stuff coming out of the mouths of prominent Democrats on how to deal with climate change. U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green New Deal” calls for eliminating air travel within 10 years by building high-speed rail lines. The tourism industry in Hawaii and Amazon.com must love that idea.

“We set a goal to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast,” read the initial version of the Green New Deal’s fact-sheet. Staffers for Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., have since removed “farting” from the fact-sheet.

Flatulent cows and jet fuel are apparently considered major contributors to climate change.

Under the Green New Deal, Americans would have to power their homes with renewable energy, such as wind and solar power. Every home and business in the United States would have to be “upgraded” for “state-of-the-art energy efficiency, comfort and safety.” Each and every one of them. Yeah, that wouldn’t cost much.

It’s not just Ocasio-Cortez supporting such nonsense. Presidential candidates such as Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., also support the Green New Deal.

Landrieu is not nearly as far to the left as Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders, Booker, or Warren. He must know he has little chance of winning the presidential nomination of a party that’s increasingly hostile to capitalism and gravitating toward socialism — and often outright wackiness. But why would you even want to be the nominee of a party proposing to end air travel or the existence of flatulent cows?

Email Dan Fagan at faganshow@gmail.com. Twitter: @DanFaganShow.