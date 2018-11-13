When Gov. John Bel Edwards restored control to the local level over industrial tax exemptions, observers across the political spectrum generally approved.
Louisiana, after all, had been the only state in the country to allow a state-level entity — the Board of Commerce and Industry — to grant exemptions on local ad valorem taxes, which fund public schools, roads, police and other parish-level services.
When it comes to how local officials ought to deal with their new authority, however, the debate has become polarized, with industry representatives characterizing the exemptions as important tools for economic development and community organizations dismissing them as “corporate giveaways.”
I do not claim to be an expert on these exemptions, but I am a business owner and I pay property taxes. This debate might benefit from a broader group of stakeholders weighing in, beyond the usual advocates on either side.
Restoring authority over local exemptions to the local level was a sensible move, because it means the entities most impacted by the exemptions will decide their fate. It also was, for industry, a jarring move, because industry had grown accustomed to a more centralized — and therefore predictable — approach to the exemptions.
The current debate, it appears to me, boils down to one basic question: Should local officials approve industrial tax exemptions more or less automatically, as the state has done in the past? Or should applicant companies be required to meet conditions — such as creating jobs — to receive the exemptions?
The former position has been derided by some as a “rubber stamp” or a “blank check,” but it’s backed by many well-respected veterans of economic development in our state. They make arguments that should be taken seriously.
Industry, they point out, has come to expect these exemptions as a reliable feature of Louisiana’s tax code. They have been a mainstay of our state’s economic development approach for decades, helping Louisiana compensate, it is said, for other areas where we fall woefully short, such as our education system and the state of our infrastructure.
I respect these arguments and think they should be taken seriously. I also disagree with them.
We have tried for eighty years to compensate for poor quality of life with overly generous tax breaks. That approach has gotten us to last in the nation for social and economic outcomes.
Maybe it’s time to flip that around.
In Baton Rouge, we have a dire need for early childhood education and a school system facing a $30 million deficit. We have high crime rates and poorly paid police. We have an antiquated, over-crowded jail and no mental health diversion.
Each of these systems, and others besides, is funded by ad valorem taxes.
What if, instead of using exemptions to compensate for our inadequacies, we invested in those under-performing systems and transformed our inadequacies into assets?
This need not mean rejecting all industrial tax exemptions out of hand. It does mean distinguishing between two kinds of requests for exemption.
It makes sense to use an exemption to attract a new company or a major expansion that creates jobs commensurate with the exemption’s size.
But when an exemption is not conditioned upon the creation of new permanent jobs, or is being requested for a “modernization,” an “upgrade” or other ordinary costs of doing business, I question the validity of the exemption in the first place.
I own a home and have started businesses in Baton Rouge that employ about 800 people. As best I can tell from assessor records, I pay between two-and-a-half to three times as much in ad valorem taxes on the dollar as the largest industrial taxpayers in our area, largely because of the impact of industrial tax exemptions.
I suspect that I am not unique.
Making exemptions conditional on job creation would not put an undo burden on our largest property owners. It would allow industry to invest in systems in which they have as much of a stake as the rest of us — public education, public safety, infrastructure, health and job training.
Louisiana is a poor state. We no longer can afford to give away tax revenue for nothing in return.
John Noland is president and CEO of Noland Investments and a former chairman of the board of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.