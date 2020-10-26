It was the dinner hour on Sept. 18 when our phones blew up, pinging with cascading bulletins from distant children and extended family: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had just died. More to the point for our household, federal appellate Judge Amy Coney Barrett, our niece — my wife’s goddaughter — probably would be nominated to become a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Our reaction? Worried sick.
Such are the times.
In the weeks that followed we fell into a mud-wrestling match pitting Pride versus Dread.
Dread took an early lead.
I was a newspaperman for 41 years. I have seen the old business model of neutrality-based journalism shatter into a chaotic universe of partisan cable organizations, advocacy websites and social media nodes. Most profit by feeding customized distortions to divided publics eager to be inflamed against each other.
I knew what was coming.
I have known Barrett since infancy. I watched her flourish through innumerable family barbecues, Christmases, birthdays and graduations. I toasted her at her wedding. I watched her develop into a lawyer of such excellence that even Ginsburg’s own former clerks recommended Barrett’s appointment to the federal appellate bench.
As an adult in South Bend, Indiana, she and her husband, Jesse, founded what a colleague called a “radically generous” family. Seven children. Two adopted from Haiti. They give away 10% of their income to others. I know this Barrett.
And yet, in the mud pit of post-nomination public discourse, partisan hands fashioned another Barrett: an extremist, often comically self-contradictory caricature.
Barrett, in the words of an early, hair-on-fire Yahoo News headline, was the mother “who hates your uterus.”
We were told that although she climbed higher, faster than all but a few women in American life, she believes women should be submissive.
We heard she was a mother of a special-needs child who wants to deprive children of medical care.
She was accused of hating religious freedom, even by those who asserted she was a member of an insidious religious cult sheltered by religious freedom.
And of course, she itches to overturn Roe v. Wade.
(In fairness, two of the richest, most nuanced profiles of Barrett and her faith came from this newspaper and The New York Times, both of which declined to accept any side’s conclusion as the starting point for their reporting.)
In the years since Ginsburg was confirmed by a bipartisan 96-3 vote, everything has changed. Witness the savage public vivisection of nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and before that, Barrett’s own confirmation hearing to the federal appellate court in which Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin bluntly asked: “Do you consider yourself an orthodox Catholic?”
Thus the dread.
We have made the Supreme Court the arbiter of the most inflamed issues that divide us.
Policy questions that Congress or local legislatures will not solve democratically are transformed into lawsuits to be settled by the least democratic, least accountable branch of government.
They are decided by justices divided between two broad philosophies: those like Barrett who believe that the law means what it says, and others who believe the court should be the last resort to make right what some fraction of the country thinks Congress or the states didn’t get right.
Supreme Court fights thus have become nuclear exchanges, proxies for all presidential, House and Senate races put together.
In such an atmosphere no effort to seat a nominee, no effort to block a nominee, is off-limits. On either side of the aisle, no hypocrisy is too embarrassing, no lie too naked, no claim too ignorant.
Moreover, in service to partisanship, politicians on both sides promote an illusory vending machine model of judging. Pick a judge, insert a coin, pull the lever and reliably collect the policy outcome of your choice. Every time. I will get you that judge.
I know that Amy Coney Barrett is deeply pro-life. I also heard her swear that her fierce logic will tie her to the law and precedents, come what may.
I’ve known Barrett 48 years. I wouldn’t bet a quarter on how she’d rule on Roe.
In the end Pride subdued Dread. Barrett ran the gauntlet.
But relief is tempered by this reality: Escalation is the rule. And there will be a next time. And we are crippling ourselves erecting a system that so soils and slanders the best among us, those who never asked to serve in the first place, that they risk public humiliation by saying yes to the call.
Bruce Nolan was a staff reporter, editor and bureau chief at the Times-Picayune.