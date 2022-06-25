Roe v. Wade is gone. Louisiana can once again give every precious child, no matter their background, a chance at life. Instead of being forced to protect a right to end the life of a living human being, we can now protect the fundamental right to life.
But we know our work is not done. Moms, we are here to help you. We must support every mom and every child, both before and after birth.
I worked with women in unplanned pregnancies for over 20 years. I know they face real problems. But I have seen that most women will choose life if given solutions to the challenges they face.
For so long, women in this state and around our country have been told that abortion is the answer to their unplanned pregnancy. However, most women do not want to have abortions. Abortion is not the answer to a lack of financial resources and emotional support, which are consistently the main reasons for abortions. When we walk with these heroic women and provide hope and help, they most often embrace the life within them and get a new purpose in life.
Recently, Louisiana has stepped up to allocate more resources for assistance to moms and babies. This past legislative session, Louisiana increased its funding for alternatives to abortion to $2.26 million annually. The Legislature also funded a new program providing direct services, social services case management and referrals to expecting and new parents. Louisiana has also expanded Medicaid services from 60 days to 12 months after a baby is born.
In Louisiana, there’s a tremendous network of nearly 40 pregnancy resource centers around the state available to help moms. Not only do they provide a wealth of services and emotional support, but they connect moms to the many resources available through public and private programs. They walk with women throughout the pregnancy and beyond, for as long as they need or want help. Find an extensive list of resources available to moms at www.FindHelpLA.com
And we cannot forget about the beautiful choice of adoption. Adoption is a life-giving option for moms facing crisis pregnancy. A Louisiana birth mom named Kim shares her story often because she doesn’t want women to think they have no choice. She said she was very close to having an abortion as a teenager, but is so eternally thankful that she was able to give her son life, give his adoptive parents a lifetime of love, and give herself a second chance without a lifetime of regret that abortion would have caused.
Since Roe v. Wade, abortion has killed over 500,000 unborn babies in Louisiana. We will forever miss these lives.
But a new day has dawned where every child is protected by law and where women are not offered the violence of abortion as the answer to the underlying reasons which made the pregnancy difficult.
For all of us in the pro-life movement, let’s keep up the passion and the momentum by coming alongside moms in need! Louisiana, let’s move forward to protect life and support moms.
Angie Thomas is associate director of Louisiana Right to Life.