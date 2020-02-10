Shredded waste falls off of a moving conveyor belt on a Tana brand 'Shark' industrial shredding machine Thursday, May 16, 2018 at a demonstration organized by Metro Councilman Matt Watson, who is among those who want want the city-parish to purchase an industrial shredder, which he believes will pay for itself by helping dispose of unwanted tires while producing rubber that the city-parish can sell to companies that use it in products like concrete, as well as helping with transportation costs of wastes and efficiently managing space in area landfills.