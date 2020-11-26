Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude, celebration, food and football — but this year, not so much. Many people heeded urgent warnings about family gatherings and avoiding COVID-19 infections. People are dying. The hospitals are full. Families were encouraged to stay home and be careful. Louisiana’s health care system is stressed and more people are testing positive for COVID-19 every day in every part of the state.
COVID-19 is real.
Leadership matters and we face a dilemma as many in the Louisiana Legislature have chosen not to believe in science, not to listen to doctors, and to operate as if the COVID-19 pandemic has not come to Louisiana. Many more people in Louisiana may be exposed to COVID-19 because we want to wish it away, just because you may not have lost a family member yet. Many think that COVID-19 is a problem for someone else’s family.
The “I got mine and my family is OK” thinking is what has held Louisiana back for generations and has limited our ability to think about solving the state’s persistent problems of poverty, education and lack of good jobs.
Every new legislator seems focused on the short term — what is good for my district. The governor has to focus on what is good for the state and all Louisiana families. This year, short-term thinking is winning, but are there lessons from 2020?
When Gov. Mike Foster passed away this fall, I realized that the last time we tried to “think strategically” about the future of Louisiana was in the late 1990s, when Foster created the Vision 2020 report for economic development to move Louisiana forward into the 21st century.
Foster invited legislative, business, community, university and health leaders to work on task forces to move Louisiana from 50th to 40th in many indicators. Key strategies included reducing poverty, improving the high school and college graduation rates, expanding access to community and technical colleges, providing high quality early education and literacy training and promoting regional economic development.
Unfortunately, we failed to implement most of the Vision 2020 plan and subsequent efforts to address the systemic challenges facing Louisiana.
Now, more than 20 years later, we have not made much progress in our national rankings on business, education, and health. Louisiana still ranks 48th, 49th or 50th on just about every national report from Save the Children, Annie E. Casey Foundation, the Jesuit Social Research Institute, the United Ways’ ALICE Report, the Human Development Index and many other national studies on education, health care, economic stability and family prosperity.
We know what our problems are and what needs to be done. We need leadership and willpower to focus on longer term solutions to invest in transformation. The interests of business and industry drive the agenda for Louisiana with a focus on tax exemptions, reducing taxes and promoting the aggregation of profits over the strategic investment in solving the longer-term problems.
For 2021, we need a new attitude and new agenda to bring business, community and education leaders back to the table. The goal must be to invest in solving problems across the historic fault lines of region, race and class. We need a Louisiana 21st Century Plan that recognizes the challenges and opportunities facing all Louisiana families.
We can do better if we solve problems.
Melissa Scott Flournoy of Baton Rouge, a former state representative, heads Louisiana Progress Action.