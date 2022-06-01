Re: "This politician should be protecting crime victims, not arrestees."
Perhaps Mr. Buccola is unfamiliar with the concept of innocent until proven guilty. Arrestees are not convicted yet of a crime; they are merely suspected of such, and certainly not every arrestee is actually guilty.
To ask a representative to publicly shame those who have solely been suspected of a crime violates the idea that the government of a free people should presume the innocence of said people.
I hope Mr. Buccola never finds himself falsely accused of a crime, but enduring the shame of public humiliation that he wishes on others.
GEORGE SEYMOUR III
bar manager
Gretna