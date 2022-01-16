When Joe Biden took the oath of office a year ago this week, there was widespread relief. Most voters wanted to replace the exhausting chaos of Donald Trump’s tenure with what they hoped would be calm competence.
Biden started off his presidency with an average 56% job approval rating. A majority of independents and nearly all Democrats backed him. Sixty-one percent of the nation felt optimistic about the policies he would pursue and 71% wanted Republicans to find ways to work with him. Coronavirus vaccines offered new hope that the pandemic would soon fade away.
Biden was looking good last January, and his former — and maybe future — opponent was looking especially bad. One national poll had Trump’s negative rating at 59%. Another found that a majority of Americans favored convicting Trump for incitement of insurrection and 57% wanted the U.S. Senate to bar him from holding any federal office.
Those were the good old days for Democrats. But around mid-year, things started to change. Biden’s average job rating has slipped from the mid-50s to the low 40s. One poll had him losing to Trump in a 2024 showdown and found that 64% of the electorate didn’t even want Biden to run again.
So, what happened?
First, perceptions of the president’s handling of the pandemic soured. Delta and omicron variants reshuffled the deck, and a worrisome lack of preparation was exposed. Clumsy communications from official sources added confusion. Biden’s pandemic performance rating slid from 65% in last spring’s NPR/Marist poll to 43% in a recent YouGov poll.
Second, the bungled Afghanistan pullout shattered Biden’s image of competence and foreign policy expertise. Damage done to his credibility may never be fully repaired.
Third, Democrats in Congress botched just about everything they touched. Legislative strategies have been amazingly off beam. Messaging has been focused on spending money and not solving problems, and that has weakened public support for their agenda. All the while, they have appeared to neglect issues many voters care about, from inflation to debt, health care to crime, supply chain glitches to border security troubles.
Inexplicably, Democrats failed to explain the specifics and purposes of their multi-trillion-dollar proposals, leaving even party loyalists in the dark. Sticker shock, not confidence, was the consequence. Heavy-handed attempts at labeling everything “infrastructure,” even when it clearly wasn’t, has muddled messaging around the administration’s major achievement — an actual infrastructure bill.
Fourth, Democrats have misread public opinion. They point to polls showing majorities of voters favoring their social and climate proposals. But when you dig deeper into the numbers, the whole of their agenda appears weaker than the sum of its parts.
For example, a CNN poll found that only 25% of Americans believed Democratic spending proposals would help them and their families. A YouGov poll indicated that many Americans thought benefits would flow to special interests, not them. Also, 57% expressed concern that jacking-up government spending would worsen inflation.
While Washington elites think voters care little about the skyrocketing national debt, YouGov found otherwise, with two thirds of the electorate expressing worry about the size of the federal budget deficit. That is in addition to long-standing public skepticism of government’s ability to competently manage the expenditure of large sums of money.
Fifth, Biden’s policies as president have seemed more sharply ideological than what he campaigned on in the 2020 election. As he and party allies have pushed a sprawling progressive left agenda, they have inadvertently taken on the whiff of the whole politically-correct, cancel-culture, democratic-socialist miasma — giving Republicans a heavy club to wield against them in the next election.
Can Democrats turn things around?
It’s possible, but there are plenty of “ifs” that need to go their way: If the pandemic dissipates, if inflation tamps down, if the economy strengthens, if the world is at peace and if Democrats get their act together, the country will feel better, Biden will look better and a Trump-dominated Republican Party — which has yet to offer its own governing agenda — will look worse.
Most of these “ifs” are out of the control of either party. Campaign tactics, alone, won’t give Democrats what they need: an electorate which believes progressive governance is working for them.
Ron Faucheux is a nonpartisan political analyst based in New Orleans and publisher of LunchtimePolitics.com, a newsletter on polls.