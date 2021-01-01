Told my 6-year-old grandson that Santa asked me if he wanted a toy or books for Christmas. Immediate reply, “A toy, a toy!” I said, “Oops, I told him books.”
Everyone feels the pain for LSU fans following this year’s frustrating football season. Key LSU players sat out for NFL or injuries or COVID-19. They won their last two games and avoided the first losing season in 20 years.
LSU would have probably wound up in one of 34 bowl games, but LSU’s self-imposed sanctions stemming from an ongoing NCAA rules violation case added a one-year bowl ban. Prior to the Florida and Ole Miss games, LSU fell into the bottom half of USA Today Sports NCAA Re-Rank at 62.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and out-of-touch legislators who voted for the constitutional amendment allowing out-of-state residents to serve on higher education boards should take this football season record and the wake-up call from the voters against their amendment as an opportunity to work on improving their flagship university’s academic ranking.
LSU is tied for 153rd according to U.S. News & World Report's 2021 edition of Best National Universities. Just look at how some of our Gulf Coast neighbors' public schools fared.
University of Florida 30, University of Texas 42, Florida State 58, Texas A&M 66, Auburn 97, University of South Florida 103, Alabama 143 and University of Texas at Dallas 143. Thank goodness for the University of Mississippi, it's at the very next notch below LSU, tied at 160th.
We have to believe LSU can do better than No. 153 in academics. Most of those neighboring public universities have good football programs, too.
Consider for a moment what would happen at the LSU Board of Supervisors meeting if their football or baseball teams were ranked 153rd. Then ask yourself why can’t that same outrage be placed into improving academics, which would benefit all 25,826 students, not just a hundred or so privileged athletes expecting to become millionaires.
Perhaps if major employers had “jobs bowls” before making location or expansion decisions, Edwards, legislators and even LSU leadership might pay more attention to academic rankings.
Major businesses are not attracted to states where a primary source for new employees are graduates from public universities ranked 153rd or worse. Notice that Florida and Texas have three public universities that academically outrank LSU, and Alabama has two.
Businesses and individuals are fleeing California, New York and other high-taxing states. You’d think someone in political, educational or business leadership here would begin making the hard decisions to restructure and better prepare Louisiana for the changes already hitting our fossil fuel economy. Let’s make Louisiana attractive to businesses.
If we don’t get ahead of these changes immediately, the slow decline of our economy will further drag down Louisiana public universities as it has been doing over the past years of Gov. Edwards’ indecision. Seems like the governor only wants to celebrate LSU’s athletic accomplishments.
Legislators and Edwards don’t appear to care about the competitive nature of academics in pursuit of jobs, especially when LSU athletic programs are winning. Everyone knows that the state’s budget will be in serious trouble next year because of many businesses closing and employees out of work.
The only real questions which remain are how much will have to be cut and who will suffer. The two sections of the budget which usually take the most cuts are higher education and health care. Gov. Bobby Jindal taught us that.
Collegiate sports are vital to university life. But football can also be used to distract from the difficulties in other parts of our economy. Football is entertainment, a revenue source easy to support because it has audiences all over the country.
For LSU, the national and SEC sports economy will keep football prosperous for the near term. That’s why a bowl game is always important to their bottom line regardless of the season win-loss record.
Too bad becoming a top-tier university isn’t seen as rewarding for LSU as a bowl game. An academically top-ranked university would be more rewarding for the rest of Louisiana’s economy.
It will be interesting to see what gets more attention: LSU’s football ranking or LSU’s academic ranking.
Louisiana’s population in 2016 when Edwards became governor was 4.678 million. Today in 2020, the population is 4.6 million and dropping, a loss of 78,000 so far. Employment in 2016 was 1,978.5 million and today in 2020 is 1,851.4 million, a loss of 127,100 jobs. The trends are alarming; only 40% of our population is working.
When it comes to budget time, the LSU Board of Supervisors must pick: toys or books!
