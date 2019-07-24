As scientists each with a half-century experience in research on the deteriorating coast of our native Louisiana, we were dismayed by the federal indictment and arrest of Ehab Meselhe and Kelin Hu for allegedly stealing a computer model from The Water Institute of the Gulf in Baton Rouge. While we are retired professors from our respective universities, we believe that we speak for the professional community in expressing relief that federal prosecutors have now dropped their criminal case against these respected colleagues, citing insufficient evidence.
As thoroughly reported in this newspaper, federal and state agencies that funded the computer model’s development legally own it, and the scientists were never explicitly prohibited from using it for their work. More fundamentally, though, coastal scientists and engineers do not regard computer models such as this as “trade secrets.” In fact, their true value lies in their accessibility and the innovation afforded by collaborative refinement and application.
The Basin Wide Model in question has at its core an open-source model of water and sediment movements developed by a Dutch organization that purposefully makes it freely available in order to foster its worldwide use and encourage shared innovation in modeling. That core model has been customized for application in assessing and restoring Louisiana’s coast through extensive collaboration with scientists working in universities and state and federal agencies. Such collaboration was ongoing and productive years before The Water Institute was founded just seven years ago.
As IBM proclaims with its recent acquisition of software giant Red Hat, “Smart is open. Open is smart.” Moreover, with the outcome of billions of dollars of public investments in coastal protection and restoration riding on complex modeling, shouldn’t the models be open to the scrutiny of other experts? Ultimately, the success of The Water Institute lies not in the secrecy of its models, but in the strength of its science, the innovation of its collaborations, and the relevance of its results.
After the retirement of The Water Institute’s first president, Chip Groat — a former director of the U.S. Geological Survey with years of experience on the Louisiana coast — we have witnessed a diminution of its capabilities and scientific collaborations. While it still employs capable experts, four renowned scientists and engineers who had been recruited by Groat are no longer associated with it. Among them was Meselhe, widely respected as the intellectual leader of coastal modeling in Louisiana, exceptionally collaborative, and relentlessly committed to informing coastal protection and restoration. Given his treatment, The Water Institute will undoubtedly face challenges in the recruitment and retention of staff and engagement of excellent scientific collaborators.
Most significantly, The Water Institute, a highly technical organization, is no longer led by a scientist or engineer. Its Scientific and Engineering Advisory Council is no longer meeting regularly. And it is also our observation that collaboration with scientists in Louisiana’s universities has been far too limited and has, in fact, fallen off.
Restoring the Louisiana coast and protecting its residents presents an existential crisis, requiring an “all hands on deck” response. Louisiana’s universities and research institutions have demonstrably the deepest well of delta science in the world, a capacity that must be thoroughly and effectively engaged.
If The Water Institute is to play its role as a dedicated interface between science and engineering and protection and restoration, it must learn from this unfortunate incident and improve accordingly. It needs a management structure, including a board and chief executive, that ensures that the institute facilitates the enterprise of applied science and engineering and thus is able to attract outstanding technical employees, while at the same time being client-responsive and competitive. It must have a fully functioning and regularly engaged group of internationally experienced advisers and serve as a convener of Louisiana, as well as out-of-state, experts to address important issues. And it will need to rebuild, foster and strengthen its collaborative relationships with university and private sector experts and organizations.
Finally, it is commendable that Tulane University stood by Meselhe and Hu during their ordeal. We all should welcome and assist the resumption of their highly productive careers. Louisiana needs their exceptional talents and dedication.
Donald F. Boesch is professor emeritus at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. John W. Day is emeritus professor at Louisiana State University.